Jade Creek Fire 75% Contained

TEAM TRANSITIONS FIRE BACK TO FOREST

Wednesday, September 6, 2017, 9:00 a.m. Jade Creek Fire Information Phone Number (541) 238-7033

Location: Bly, Oregon Fremont-Winema National Forest, 16 miles east of Bly, Oregon

Start Date: August 29, 2017 Cause: Lightning Size: 782 Acres Percent Contained: 75% Vegetation: Timber and Logging Slash Resources Assigned: 287 personnel

Incident Commander: Steve Millert with the Southwest Area Type 2 Incident Management Team 3

Summary: The Southwest Incident Management Team 3 will transfer command of the Jade Creek fire back to the Fremont-Winema National Forest and Oregon Department of Forestry Klamath-Lake District today at 8:00 p.m.

Map: Jade_Creek_PIO_09062017

Crews will continue to rehabilitation of dozer lines and mopping up direct and indirect line. The predicted weather pattern moving into the area today will include the chance of thunderstorms. A Red Flag Warning is forecasted today with abundant lighting and dry fuels. There will be a possibility of new starts as a result of predicted thunderstorms in the area. Crews will remain available for any initial attack in the event new lightning ignitions occur.

Due to numerous fires burning in and around south central Oregon and northern California, smoky conditions persist within the Klamath Basin. For current air quality advisories in Klamath County visit http://www.klamathair.org/. For information on statewide smoke conditions visit https://oregonsmoke.blogspot.com/. Should you have any questions regarding air quality and related health concerns, please contact the Klamath County Public Health at 541-882-8846 or visit http://www.klamathcounty.org/383/Air-Quality.

Dry condition persist across the northwest, do you part and ensure your campfires are always attended. Be sure you have an area for a campfire that cannot spread laterally or vertically – a grill or stone surface is ideal. When putting the fire out, drown it with water. Make sure all embers, coals and sticks are wet. Embers buried deep within the pile have a tendency to reignite later.

Roads Closures:

Forest Service Road (FSR) 34, starting at Mitten Spring, northeast to its junction with FSR 28;

FSR 3372, starting at its junction with FSR 3372015 (Blue Lake Trailhead Road), south to its junction with FSR 34; FSR 3428, in its entirety, from its junction with FSR 34 to its junction with FSR 28;

FSR 2800047, in its entirety, from its junction with FSR 3428 to its junction with FSR 28;

FSR 2800019, at its junction with FSR 28, south to its junction with FSR 2800050 at Morgan Creek;

FSR 2800050, in its entirety, starting at its junction with FSR2800019 at Morgan Creek to its terminus;

FSR 3660, from its junction with FSR 3660024 at Bare Flat, northwest to its junction with FSR 34;

FSR 3631, at its junction with FSR 3660, south to Buckboard Creek.

Campground Closures:

Due to the threat of the Jade Creek Fire; the Corral Creek, Dead Horse Creek, Happy Camp, and Clear Springs Campgrounds have been evacuated; as well as hikers to Palisades Rock and Lookout Rock. Campers at Bear Flat and Dairy Point are asked to be prepared for possible evacuation depending upon fire growth and behavior.