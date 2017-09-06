Chelsea Gamble and Zach Toll Fundraiser

A Raffle fundraiser for Chelsea Gamble and Zach Toll will be held during the Beauty and the Beast Rodeo Friday, September 8th beginning at 6PM.

Other Ticket locations include:

Indulgence Salon and Spa

Tulelake-Butte Valley fair:

Destruction Derby

Beauty and the Beast rodeo

or

Personally from Rachel Adams or Danielle Brewer

Chelsea and Zach were involved in a drunk driving accident that left them both seriously injured in mid-August. Chelsea is now without her left arm and leg.

All proceeds from this raffle will go to Chelsea and Zach’s medical expenses and care. You do not need to be present to win. Winners will be contacted September 16th.

For more information contact Rachel Adams at rca1723@gmail.com.