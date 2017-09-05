Tuesday/Wednesday Air Quality Outlook

The Air Quality revised outlook for Tuesday, September 5, 2017 to 8:00 am Wednesday September 6, 2017.

September 5, 2017 is expected to be in the high moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups and unhealthy for all range. The Weather Service is now forecasting west and northwest winds today on into tomorrow morning. The westerly winds may transport more smoke into our area.

The Miller Complex south of the basin, Jade fire east of the basin and the High Cascades Complex and North Pelican fire north of the basin are affecting air quality. It is anticipated that the air quality conditions will stay in the high moderate, to unhealthy for sensitive groups and unhealthy for all range for most of Klamath County, Rocky Point, Chiloquin and Fort Klamath areas.

Moderate to high moderate air quality will affect people who may be unusually sensitive to particle pollution. These individuals should consider reducing prolonged or heavy physical exertion both indoors and outdoors. Symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath are common signs that one needs to take it easier. For everyone else, it’s fine to continue regular daily activities.

Unhealthy air quality means everyone can be affected. Individuals with lung diseases, such as asthma and/or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, should follow their health care provider’s advice about prevention and treatment of symptoms. When smoke levels are high enough, even healthy people may experience symptoms. Remember, local smoke levels can rise and fall rapidly, depending on weather factors including wind direction. Anyone can conduct a visual assessment of smoke levels. To learn how to use visibility to measure risk of health effects: http://www.oregon.gov/deq/aq/Pages/Wildfires-Visibility.aspx

Sensitive groups should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion. Consider moving activities indoors and/or reschedule events. Klamath County Public Health recommends that everyone reduce all prolonged or heavy exertion taking place both indoors and outdoors. For individuals who are unable to stay indoors, it is advised to take regular breaks from all activities.

Weather conditions and smoke levels can vary dramatically during wildfires, not only from one day to the next but also on an hourly basis. Smoke may impact one portion of a community but not necessarily another in close vicinity.

If citizens have additional questions or concerns, they can contact Klamath County Public Health for the latest threats to health conditions from smoke.