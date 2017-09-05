Oregon State defeats Portland State 35-32

CORVALLIS, Oregon – OSU got its first win of the season, a 35-32 survival effort against valiant Portland State on Saturday at Reser Stadium. After OSU took a three point lead on a touchdown pass to Hodgins with 1:08 left, but the Vikings drove into field goal range. Vikings Freshman kicker Graycen Kennedy was wide right on a 46-yard field goal attempt to send the game into overtime as time expired.

Isaiah Hodgins caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from Jake Luton with about a minute left as Oregon State came back to defeat Portland State on Saturday. Uton threw for 235 yards, one TD and one interception and had six completions in a row on the last drive for the Beavers (1-1), who bounced back from a season-opening loss at Colorado State.

Fellow signal-caller Darell Garretson ran for 29 yards and a TD as Oregon State used two quarterbacks, sometimes changing multiple times on the same drive. There were 34,737 fans in the stands for the game.

OSU hosts Minnesota of the Big Ten next Saturday night in its final non-conference game.