North Pelican Fire Grows to 3400 Acres; Public Meeting Weds Morning

North Pelican Fire Update

There will be a public meeting Wednesday, September 6th, 2017 at 10:00 am. The location is TBD.

Please call the info line at 541-363-7412 and check our facebook page and twitter for update on a location.

Due to yesterday’s weather conditions the fire grew to approximately 3,400 acres with containment holding at 18%. There was fire growth in the north and northwest areas. Firefighters continue to reinforce containment on the fire’s south and east edges to ensure the protection of the community. Fire spread was on the Fremont-Winema National Forest land predominately extending into the wilderness. Closures to the entire Sky Lake Wilderness are pending.

A fire weather watch is in effect until Wednesday evening. Yesterday brought mid-afternoon temperatures and Humidity at 9:00 am which led to a very active fire behavior day. Today’s weather looks to be the same. Temperatures will be 90-97 degrees with relative humidity 17 -20%. Winds will start in the east 1-4 mph becoming southeast and increasing to 3-7 mph with gusts up to 12 mph.

The Fremont-Winema National Forest Area Closure remains in place. This Order closes portions of the forest around the incident to all vehicle and pedestrian entry. The perimeter of the Area Closure includes all Forest Lands west of Westside Road, east of Pelican Butte Road, north of the Forest Service Road (FSR) 3554, and south of FSR 3519. If traveling on Westside Road or through the Rocky Point area, please be vigilant and drive with caution as emergency traffic vehicles are in the area. Motorists are encouraged to drive with their headlights on.

Due to numerous fires burning in and around south central Oregon and northern California, smokey conditions persist within the Klamath Basin. For current air quality advisories in Klamath County visit http://www.klamathair.org/. Should you have any questions regarding air quality and related health concerns, please contact the Klamath County Public Health at (541) 882-8846 or visit http://www.klamathcounty.org/depts/publichealth/.

South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership (SCOFMP) is an interagency fire management program that provides comprehensive wildland fire service to south central Oregon and northwest Nevada. The partnership strives to achieve a more efficient, effective and integrated interagency fire management program for all participating agencies on the land administered and protected by each agency.

For more information on the North Pelican Fire, contact the North Pelican Fire Information staff at 541-363-7412 or mail to scofmp.fire.info@gmail.com. Daily wildfire/prescribed fire information, maps and social media links can be found at SCOFMP Blog http://bit.ly/2sK5YHY .