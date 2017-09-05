Jade Creek Fire 51% Contained

CREWS CONTINUE MOP UP AND REHABILITATION

Tuesday, September 5, 2017, 9:00 a.m.

Location: Bly, Oregon Fremont-Winema National Forest, 16 miles east of Bly, Oregon

Start Date: August 29, 2017 Cause: Lightning Size: 782 Acres Percent Contained: 51%

Vegetation: Timber and Logging Slash Resources Assigned: 287 personnel

Incident Commander: Steve Millert with the Southwest Area Type 2 Incident Management Team 3

Summary: Very little smoldering and creeping was observed yesterday on the fire. The entire perimeter has been lined.

Crews continue the rehabilitation of dozer lines and mopping up direct and indirect line. The predicted weather pattern moving into the area tomorrow afternoon and Wednesday include the chance of thunderstorms. Crews will remain available for any initial attack in the event new lightning ignitions occur.

Due to numerous fires burning in and around south central Oregon and northern California, smokey conditions persist within the Klamath Basin. For current air quality advisories in Klamath County visit http://www.klamathair.org/. For information on statewide smoke conditions visit https://oregonsmoke.blogspot.com/. Should you have any questions regarding air quality and related health concerns, please contact the Klamath County Public Health at 541-882-8846 or visit http://www.klamathcounty.org/383/Air-Quality.

Dry conditions persist across the northwest, do your part and ensure your campfires are always attended. Be sure you have an area for a campfire that cannot spread laterally or vertically – a grill or stone surface is ideal. When putting the fire out, drown it with water. Make sure all embers, coals and sticks are wet. Embers buried deep within the pile have a tendency to reignite later.

Roads Closures:

Forest Service Road (FSR) 34, starting at Mitten Spring, northeast to its junction with FSR 28;

FSR 3372, starting at its junction with FSR 3372015 (Blue Lake Trailhead Road), south to its junction with FSR 34;

FSR 3428, in its entirety, from its junction with FSR 34 to its junction with FSR 28;

FSR 2800047, in its entirety, from its junction with FSR 3428 to its junction with FSR 28;

FSR 2800019, at its junction with FSR 28, south to its junction with FSR 2800050 at Morgan Creek;

FSR 2800050, in its entirety, starting at its junction with FSR2800019 at Morgan Creek to its terminus;

FSR 3660, from its junction with FSR 3660024 at Bare Flat, northwest to its junction with FSR 34;

FSR 3631, at its junction with FSR 3660, south to Buckboard Creek.

Campground Closures:

Due to the threat of the Jade Creek Fire; the Corral Creek, Dead Horse Creek, Happy Camp, and Clear Springs Campgrounds have been evacuated; as well as hikers to Palisades Rock and Lookout Rock. Campers at Bear Flat and Dairy Point are asked to be prepared for possible evacuation depending upon fire growth and behavior.

The South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership is an interagency fire management program that provides comprehensive wildland fire service to south central Oregon and northwest Nevada. The partnership strives to achieve a more efficient, effective and integrated interagency fire management program for all participating agencies on the lands administered and protected by each agency.

Participating agencies include: Fremont-Winema National Forest, Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Lakeview District, Sheldon-Hart Mountain National Wildlife Refuge Complex, Klamath Basin National Wildlife Refuge, Crater Lake National Park and Klamath-Lake District Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF).

For further information, please see the Jade Creek Inciweb page at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov or at South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership – SCOFMP Facebook page https://goo.gl/nqMiuw. Daily wildfire information, maps and social media links can be found at SCOFMP Blog: http://bit.ly/2sK5YHY.