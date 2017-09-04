Sunday Pelican Fire Update: 1900 Acres; 18% Contained

A thermal trough has passed over the fire area. Temperatures will remain hot (93-97 degrees) in the fire area and humidity will be as low as 12 percent. Breezy east to northeast winds are possible at the ridges tonight, but not strong enough to warrant any concerns at this time. Humidity recovery will continue to today to be poor with a Haines of 5 (moderate).

Current fire size remains at 1,900 acres and containment holding at 18%. Firefighters continue strengthening containment lines on the western perimeter near the fire’s edge. Crews working in the north continue to extend containment lines toward the west and in the south, they continue to utilize Lake Francis to assist in mop up efforts.

The Fremont-Winema National Forest Area Closure remains in place. This Order closes portions of the forest around the incident to all vehicle and pedestrian entry. The perimeter of the Area Closure includes all Forest Lands west of Westside Road, east of Pelican Butte Road, north of the Forest Service Road (FSR) 3554, and south of FSR 3519. Additional area, trail, and road closures are now in effect on Pelican Butte and in the Cold Springs and Cherry Peak areas. If traveling on Westside Road or through the Rocky Point area, please be vigilant and drive with caution as emergency traffic vehicles are in the area. When smoke is visible, motorists are encouraged to drive with their headlights on.

Due to numerous fires burning in and around south central Oregon and northern California, smokey conditions persist within the Klamath Basin. For current air quality advisories in Klamath County visit http://www.klamathair.org/. For information on statewide smoke conditions visit oregonsmoke.blogspot.com. Should you have any questions regarding air quality and related health concerns, please contact the Klamath County Public Health at (541) 882-8846 or visit http://www.klamathcounty.org/depts/publichealth/.

