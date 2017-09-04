Sunday Jade Creek Fire Update: 1200 Acres; 0% Contained

FIRE TRANSITION TO TYPE 2 INCIDENT MANAGEMENT TEAM

Sunday, September 3, 2017, 9:00 a.m. Jade Creek Fire Information Phone Number (541) 238-7033

Location: Bly, Oregon Fremont-Winema National Forest, 16 miles east of Bly, Oregon

Start Date: August 29, 2017 Cause: Lightning Size: 1,200 Acres Percent Contained: 0% Vegetation: Timber and Logging Slash Resources Assigned: 202 personnel

Incident Commander: Steve Millert with the Southwest Area Type 2 Incident Management Team 3

Summary: Southwest Area Incident Management Team 3 assumed command of the Jade Creek fire at 6:00 a.m. this morning.

Active fire behavior with spread to the south and east was observed yesterday. Crews are continuing to strengthen direct and indirect containment lines as well as scouting contingency lines to protect the values at risk.

High temperature and low relative humidity are contributing to the Red Flag watch that is in effect for tomorrow.

The South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership is an interagency fire management program that provides comprehensive wildland fire service to south central Oregon and northwest Nevada. The partnership strives to achieve a more efficient, effective and integrated interagency fire management program for all participating agencies on the lands administered and protected by each agency.

Participating agencies include: Fremont-Winema National Forest, Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Lakeview District, Sheldon-Hart Mountain National Wildlife Refuge Complex, Klamath Basin National Wildlife Refuge, Crater Lake National Park and Klamath-Lake District Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF).

Roads Closures:

Forest Service Road (FSR) 34, starting at Mitten Spring, northeast to its junction with FSR 28;

FSR 3372, starting at its junction with FSR 3372015 (Blue Lake Trailhead Road), south to its junction with FSR 34; FSR 3428, in its entirety, from its junction with FSR 34 to its junction with FSR 28;

FSR 2800047, in its entirety, from its junction with FSR 3428 to its junction with FSR 28;

FSR 2800019, at its junction with FSR 28, south to its junction with FSR 2800050 at Morgan Creek;

FSR 2800050, in its entirety, starting at its junction with FSR2800019 at Morgan Creek to its terminus;

FSR 3660, from its junction with FSR 3660024 at Bare Flat, northwest to its junction with FSR 34;

FSR 3631, at its junction with FSR 3660, south to Buckboard Creek.

Campground Closures:

Due to the threat of the Jade Creek Fire; the Corral Creek, Dead Horse Creek, Happy Camp, and Clear Springs Campgrounds have been evacuated; as well as hikers to Palisades Rock and Lookout Rock. Campers at Bear Flat and Dairy Point are asked to be prepared for possible evacuation depending upon fire growth and behavior.

For further information, please see the Jade Creek Inciweb page at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov or at South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership – SCOFMP Facebook page https://goo.gl/nqMiuw. Daily wildfire information, maps and social media links can be found at SCOFMP Blog: http://bit.ly/2sK5YHY .