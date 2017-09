Sunday’s men’s soccer match between Oregon Tech and Bethesda University has been cancelled due to very unhealthy air quality in the Klamath Basin. As of 11:00 am the air quality index for Klamath Falls was at 212 (Very Unhealthy) and the 24-hour index was at 238.

The two schools are looking at re-scheduling options but no make-up date has been decided yet. Stay updated at www.OregonTechOwls.com.