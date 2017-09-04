Monday Pelican Fire Update: 2000 Acres

Temperatures will remain hot (90-97 degrees) in the fire area with an increase in relative humidity of 15-20%. The atmosphere looks to be more stable with the Haines decreasing from a 6 (high) to a 5 (moderate). Eye level winds show northeast winds 2 to 5 mph becoming east southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. The week ahead will bring slightly cooler temps with a chance of thunderstorms possible Wednesday evening.

The fire is currently at 2,000 acres and containment is still holding at 18%. There has been decreased fire behavior due to smoke. The eastern and western flanks have experienced downslope backing and spotting. The fire received additional resources and crews built dozer lines across the western and northeast boundaries of the fire.

The Fremont-Winema National Forest Area Closure remains in place. This Order closes portions of the forest around the incident to all vehicle and pedestrian entry. The perimeter of the Area Closure includes all Forest Lands west of Westside Road, east of Pelican Butte Road, north of the Forest Service Road (FSR) 3554, and south of FSR 3519. If traveling on Westside Road or through the Rocky Point area, please be vigilant and drive with caution as emergency traffic vehicles are in the area. When smoke is visible, motorists are encouraged to drive with their headlights on.

Due to numerous fires burning in and around south central Oregon and northern California, smokey conditions persist within the Klamath Basin. For current air quality advisories in Klamath County visit http://www.klamathair.org/. For information on statewide smoke conditions visit oregonsmoke.blogspot.com. Should you have any questions regarding air quality and related health concerns, please contact the Klamath County Public Health at (541) 882-8846 or visit http://www.klamathcounty.org/depts/publichealth/.

South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership (SCOFMP) is an interagency fire management program that provides comprehensive wildland fire service to south central Oregon and northwest Nevada. The partnership strives to achieve a more efficient, effective and integrated interagency fire management program for all participating agencies on the land administered and protected by each agency.

For more information on the North Pelican Fire, contact the North Pelican Fire Information staff at 541-363-7412 or mail to scofmp.fire.info@gmail.com. Daily wildfire/prescribed fire information, maps and social media links can be found at SCOFMP Blog http://bit.ly/2sK5YHY .