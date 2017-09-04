Monday Jade Fire Update: New Mapping Decreases Acreage

JADE CREEK FIRE UPDATE - SOUTHWEST INCIDENT MANAGEMENT TEAM 3

Location: Bly, Oregon Fremont-Winema National Forest, 16 miles east of Bly, Oregon

Start Date: August 29, 2017 Cause: Lightning Size: 782 Acres Percent Contained: 15% Vegetation: Timber and Logging Slash Resources Assigned: 287 personnel

Incident Commander: Steve Millert with the Southwest Area Type 2 Incident Management Team 3

Summary: Do to more accurate mapping the acreage decreased. There was no perimeter growth on the fire today. Dozer and hand line are completed and the entire fire perimeter is lined.

Crews will continue to strengthen, hold, and mop up the perimeter of the fire. Weather will become a slight factor as Red Flag warning will still be in effect tomorrow. Thunderstorm with lightning is predicted to move into the fire area Tuesday afternoon continuing through Wednesday.

MAP: Jade_Creek_PIO_09042017

Due to numerous fires burning in and around south central Oregon and northern California, smokey conditions persist within the Klamath Basin. For current air quality advisories in Klamath County visit http://www.klamathair.org/. For information on statewide smoke conditions visit https://oregonsmoke.blogspot.com/. Should you have any questions regarding air quality and related health concerns, please contact the Klamath County Public Health at 541-882-8846 or visit http://www.klamathcounty.org/383/Air-Quality.

Roads Closures:

Forest Service Road (FSR) 34, starting at Mitten Spring, northeast to its junction with FSR 28;

FSR 3372, starting at its junction with FSR 3372015 (Blue Lake Trailhead Road), south to its junction with FSR 34; FSR 3428, in its entirety, from its junction with FSR 34 to its junction with FSR 28;

FSR 2800047, in its entirety, from its junction with FSR 3428 to its junction with FSR 28;

FSR 2800019, at its junction with FSR 28, south to its junction with FSR 2800050 at Morgan Creek;

FSR 2800050, in its entirety, starting at its junction with FSR2800019 at Morgan Creek to its terminus;

FSR 3660, from its junction with FSR 3660024 at Bare Flat, northwest to its junction with FSR 34;

FSR 3631, at its junction with FSR 3660, south to Buckboard Creek.

Campground Closures:

Due to the threat of the Jade Creek Fire; the Corral Creek, Dead Horse Creek, Happy Camp, and Clear Springs Campgrounds have been evacuated; as well as hikers to Palisades Rock and Lookout Rock. Campers at Bear Flat and Dairy Point are asked to be prepared for possible evacuation depending upon fire growth and behavior.

The South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership is an interagency fire management program that provides comprehensive wildland fire service to south central Oregon and northwest Nevada. The partnership strives to achieve a more efficient, effective and integrated interagency fire management program for all participating agencies on the lands administered and protected by each agency.

Participating agencies include: Fremont-Winema National Forest, Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Lakeview District, Sheldon-Hart Mountain National Wildlife Refuge Complex, Klamath Basin National Wildlife Refuge, Crater Lake National Park and Klamath-Lake District Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF).

For further information, please see the Jade Creek Inciweb page at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov or at South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership – SCOFMP Facebook page https://goo.gl/nqMiuw. Daily wildfire information, maps and social media links can be found at SCOFMP Blog: http://bit.ly/2sK5YHY .