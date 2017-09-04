Air Quality Update Through Tuesday Morning

Klamath County Public Health Wildfire Season Daily Update: Forecast for Air Quality for Sunday, September 3, 8:00 am through 8:00 am Tuesday September 5.

Sunday and Monday expected to be in the unhealthy for sensitive groups and unhealthy for all range in the Klamath Basin and unhealthy for sensitive groups to hazardous in the Chiloquin, Rocky Point and Fort Klamath area.. The Weather Service is forecasting northwest and southwest winds today and tomorrow. Mixing heights above 1000 feet are forecasted from 5:00 pm today to 11:00 am tomorrow morning. The high mixings heights may help remove some of the high concentrations of smoke that we are forecasted to get during the daytime.

Due to the northwest and southwest winds forecasted for today and tonight, it is anticipated that the air quality conditions will stay in the unhealthy for sensitive groups and unhealthy for all range for most of Klamath County, Rocky Point, Chiloquin and Fort Klamath areas. The smoke will be coming in from the Miller Complex fire that is south of the Klamath Basin and the High Cascades Complex near Crater, the North Pelican fire in Rocky Point and the Jade Creek fire near Bly.

Unhealthy air quality means everyone can be affected. Individuals with lung diseases, such as asthma and/or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, should follow their health care provider’s advice about prevention and treatment of symptoms. When smoke levels are high enough, even healthy people may experience symptoms. Remember, local smoke levels can rise and fall rapidly, depending on weather factors including wind direction. Anyone can conduct a visual assessment of smoke levels. To learn how to use visibility to measure risk of health effects: http://www.oregon.gov/deq/aq/Pages/Wildfires-Visibility.aspx

Sensitive groups should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion. Consider moving activities indoors and/or reschedule events. Klamath County Public Health recommends that everyone reduce all prolonged or heavy exertion taking place both indoors and outdoors. For individuals who are unable to stay indoors, it is advised to take regular breaks from all activities.

Weather conditions and smoke levels can vary dramatically during wildfires, not only from one day to the next but also on an hourly basis. Smoke may impact one portion of a community but not necessarily another in close vicinity.

If citizens have additional questions or concerns, they can contact Klamath County Public Health for the latest threats to health conditions from smoke.