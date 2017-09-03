Ride the Rim – Crater Lake National Park

Crater Lake National Park in partnership with Discover Klamath will host two hiking and biking days on East Rim Drive, September 9th and 16th, 2017.

Ride the Rim 2017 will give park visitors the opportunity to hike and bike the 25 mile road without cars and enjoy the views of America’s deepest lake and surrounding forest. The route will be closed to vehicles from 8am-6pm.

Crater Lake National Park and Discover Klamath are also looking for volunteers to help with Ride the Rim 2017.

For more information on this event and volunteering contact Tonia Ulbricht at 541-882-1501 or visit www.RideTheRim2017.com.