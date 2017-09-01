Naylox Fire Holding Steady, Power Restored

No major changes to the Naylox Fire this evening.

The Naylox Fire containment lines were again held by firefighters today, and it remains estimated at just over 400 acres and 15% containment. This fire started near hay barns next to Hagelstein Park on Algoma Road the afternoon of August 29, and the cause is still under investigation.

Two of ODF’s helicopters were successfully used again today to drop water on hotspots. Firefighters on the ground spent the day also neutralizing hot spots and tying in and strengthening containment lines. Pacific Power finished repairs to the damaged power lines and poles along Algoma Road, and power has been restored to the one residence that lost it.

Evacuation levels along Algoma Road at the base of Naylox Mountain are still at Level 1, Be Ready. Algoma Road remains closed for emergency personnel and local resident use only between Old Fort Road and Highway 97 North. The FS9718 Road is also still closed to allow firefighters safe access to their operations. Additionally, a temporary flight restriction is in place within a 3-mile radius of the fire for firefighter safety. A digital version of the fire perimeter map can be viewed here:

https://s3-us-west-1.amazonaws.com/publicmaps/keno/map.html

The management team would like to remind the public, as the long holiday weekend approaches, to exhibit caution with activities that could contribute to a wildfire. Do not leave campfires unattended, don’t leave them until the ashes are doused and cold, don’t allow trailer chains to drag and create sparks, don’t burn pressurized containers, and don’t park vehicles on tall grass.

Travelers along Highway 97 North are asked to be vigilant in watching for emergency vehicle traffic and to reduce speeds as necessary. A command post and camp has been established at Hagelstein Park on Algoma Road.

Facebook users can follow South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership for all the latest wildfire information in Klamath and Lake Counties.https://www.facebook.com/SCOFMPFIREINFO/