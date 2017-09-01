KCSD: Smoky Air Means Day-to-Day Decisions on Sports

Two JV football games were cancelled today (Thursday) due to poor air quality. While the wildfires continue to burn, sending smoke into the Klamath Basin and sometimes making air quality unhealthy, the KCSD is making decisions on sporting events on a day-to-day basis.

If parents have concerns about their children’s health, they should contact the coaches. Student athletes should stay in contact with their coaches in case games are cancelled.

The Oregon School Activities Association posted a memo advising schools on when to cancel games or practices when air quality is in the unhealthy range, or when to take consideration for students with pulmonary or cardiac conditions that could be worsened by poor air quality. That memo is available here:www.osaa.org/docs/committees/sportsmed/smokememo.pdf. This is a good reference for the general public and families concerned about air quality in the region in relation to school sports.