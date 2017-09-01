KCSD: One Friday Football Game Cancelled, One Moved, Due to Smoky Air

Friday, Sept. 1st: Today’s varsity football game between Henley High School and Cascade Christian High School will be held in Lakeview at 7 p.m.

Today’s football game between Gilchrist School K-12 and Bonanza Jr./Sr. High School is cancelled due to unhealthy air quality.

Today’s game between Lost River Jr./Sr. High School and LaPine High School (at La Pine) will continue as scheduled at 7 p.m.

The KCSD is evaluating the safety of holding athletic events each day while wildfires burn in Oregon and sometimes make air quality unhealthy.

The Oregon School Activities Association posted a memo advising schools on when to cancel games or practices when air quality is in the unhealthy range, or when to take consideration for students with pulmonary or cardiac conditions that could be worsened by poor air quality. That memo is available here:www.osaa.org/docs/committees/sportsmed/smokememo.pdf. This is a good reference for the general public and families concerned about air quality in the region in relation to school sports.

If parents have concerns about their children’s health, they should contact the coaches. Student athletes should stay in contact with their coaches in to keep up-to-date on game schedules.