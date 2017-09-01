Friday North Pelican Fire Update

Line construction has been initiated on the western fire perimeter, east of Cold Springs trailhead. Work in that area will increase fire traffic on Cold Springs Road, which remains closed beyond its junction with the Forest Service Road (FSR) 3659. Progression has made in holding the perimeter around the North Pelican fire. The most up to date mapping shows the current fire size as 1,825 acres and containment holding at 18%.

N Pelican Map 9_1

A fire weather watch remains in effect due to hot and dry conditions which are expected through the weekend. Predictions are calling for one of the hottest air masses to affect the area so far, this summer. Gusty easterly winds, poor humidity recoveries with a Haines of 6 are expected to bring a slight increase in fire actives.

The Fremont-Winema National Forest Area Closure remains in place. This Order closes portions of the forest around the incident to all vehicle and pedestrian entry. The perimeter of the Area Closure includes all Forest Lands west of Westside Road, east of Pelican Butte Road, north of the Forest Service Road (FSR) 3554, and south of Forest Service Road (FSR) 3519.If traveling on Westside Road or through the Rocky Point area, please be vigilant and drive with caution as emergency traffic vehicles are in the area. When smoke is visible, motorists are encouraged to drive with their headlights on. Please use extreme caution when driving near firefighters and equipment.

Due to numerous fires burning in and around south central Oregon and northern California, smokey conditions persist within the Klamath Basin. For current air quality advisories in Klamath County visit http://www.klamathair.org/. For information on statewide smoke conditions visit oregonsmoke.blogspot.com. Should you have any questions regarding air quality and related health concerns, please contact the Klamath County Public Health at (541) 882-8846 or visit http://www.klamathcounty.org/depts/publichealth/.

South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership (SCOFMP) is an interagency fire management program that provides comprehensive wildland fire service to south central Oregon and northwest Nevada. The partnership strives to achieve a more efficient, effective and integrated interagency fire management program for all participating agencies on the land administered and protected by each agency.