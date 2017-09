As Southern Oregon continues to experience a devastating wildfire season, Rogue Credit Union has established a donation fund to help the affected communities.

Now through September 30th, the community is invited to donate at any Rogue Credit Union branch, over the phone or online.

Rogue will be matching up to $5,000 in community donations. Donations raised will go to those communities impacted by wildfires.

For more information visit www.roguecu.org, or visit a local branch.