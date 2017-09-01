Eastern Oregon at Southern Oregon Game Moved to Sherwood High School due to Poor Air Quality

SHERWOOD, Oregon – The Eastern Oregon at Southern Oregon has been moved from Ashland to Sherwood, Oregon, officials announced Thursday morning.

The game will be played at Sherwood High School’s field at 6 p.m. on Saturday evening.

The highly touted matchup was originally scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m. at Southern Oregon, but was postponed due to poor air quality. Concerns arose over unhealthy air quality levels caused by area wildfires, prompting Tuesday’s announcement of a postponement.

Saturday’s forecast calls for temperatures up to 100 degrees in Sherwood, but the artificial-turf field is expected to be covered in shadows by game time and Sherwood High’s Aaron J. Contreras Memorial Stadium has a covered, 2,000-seat grandstand.