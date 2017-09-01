City to Consider Train Horn Noise

On September 14, 2017 at 6:00 p.m., Klamath Falls City staff will hold an initial community meeting to gather resident input and consider options surrounding the train horn at the Portland Street railroad crossing. Options may include the establishment of a Quiet Zone per Federal Railroad Administration guidelines. The meeting will be held within the Roosevelt Elementary School auditorium located at 1125 N. El Dorado Avenue and attendees may park in the school’s parking lot.For further information you can contact the City Administration office at (541) 883-5270.