Southern and Eastern Oregon Football Game Postponed Due to Poor Air Quality

ASHLAND, Oregon – The season-opening football game between Southern Oregon University and Eastern Oregon has been postponed due to poor air quality, officials announced Tuesday evening, but SOU and EOU administrators will reevaluate later in the week to determine the potential for a Saturday morning game.

The game was originally scheduled for a 6 p.m. Thursday kickoff. Area wildfires, however, have ushered unhealthy conditions into the Rogue Valley. A final decision on a potential Saturday match-up will be made Thursday by 5 p.m.

The 73rd all-time meeting in a series that dates back to 1930 will be the season and Frontier Conference-openers for both teams. It will also mark a changing of the guard as SOU’s Charlie Hall, who took over for the late beloved coach Craig Howard, makes his collegiate head-coaching debut.