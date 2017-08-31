Progress on Naylox Fire

Naylox Fire Update August 31, 2017; Containment lines around the Naylox Fire held overnight. Firefighters will work at obtaining updated perimeter mapping today, but still estimate the fire at just over 400 acres and now with 15% containment. This fire started near hay barns next to Hagelstein Park on Algoma Road the afternoon of August 29, and the cause is still under investigation. The threat to structures in the area has been considerably reduced, and therefore the unified command between Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) and Klamath County Fire District 1 (KCFD1) will transition today to solely ODF led by Incident Commander John Pellissier.

Crews overnight continued cleaning up dozer control lines, capitalizing on the good work performed by ODF’s two helicopters yesterday that were able to drop water on the fire most of the day. Day shift has plussed up to 70 firefighters and support personnel today, and their main objectives are to find and neutralize hot spots around the perimeter of the fire and continue tying in the containment lines. Pacific Power will begin working on repairing the power line that was damaged on Algoma Road so that power can be restored to one residence that has been without it since the fire started.

Evacuation levels along Algoma Road at the base of

Naylox Mountain have been reduced to Level 1, Be

Ready. Algoma Road remains closed for emergency

personnel and local resident use only between Old

Fort Road and Highway 97 North. The FS9718

Road is also still closed to allow firefighters safe

access to their operations. Additionally, a temporary

flight restriction is in place within a 3-mile radius of

the fire for firefighter safety. A digital version of the fire perimeter map can be viewed here: https://s3-us- west-1.amazonaws.com/publicmaps/keno/map.html

KCFD1 Fire Chief John Spradley attributes holding the Naylox Fire thus far to the partnerships amongst local, state and federal fire agencies in Klamath County. “Our cooperation and strong relationships allowed us to work well together from the get go on Tuesday,” he said. The management team would like to remind the public, as the long holiday weekend approaches, to exhibit caution with activities that could contribute to a wildfire. Do not leave campfires unattended, don’t leave them until the ashes are doused and cold, don’t allow trailer chains to drag and create sparks, don’t burn pressurized containers, and don’t park vehicles on tall grass.

Travelers along Highway 97 North are asked to be vigilant in watching for emergency vehicle traffic and to reduce speeds as necessary. A command post and camp has been established at Hagelstein Park on Algoma Road.

Facebook users can follow South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership for all the latest wildfire information in Klamath and Lake Counties. https://www.facebook.com/SCOFMPFIREINFO/