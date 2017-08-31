Nursing Students Without Borders – Klamath Falls Campus

Nursing Students Without Borders wants to give back to the victims of Hurricane Harvey by sending blankets. There are several businesses who have agreed to take donations of already made blankets or fabric.

The blankets and fabric must be in good condition. The collection dates will be now through September 6th.

Drop Off locations include both Human Bean locations, Oregon Tech Campus, and St. Pius Church. If you are unable to visit these locations Nursing Students Without Borders can arrange a pick up place and time.

For more information and arranged pick up visit Nursing Students Without Borders on Facebook.