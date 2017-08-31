North Pelican Fire Holding Steady; Containment Improving

The South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership (SCOFMP) area has seen multiple new fire starts over the last 24 hours as a result of a lightning storm that moved through the eastern portion of the zone on Monday, for more information on these local fires visit https://scofmp.blogspot.com/ The heavy area smoke continues to linger within the basin leading to air quality advisories but has contributed to the lessening of fire activity due to the shading effect of the smoke. The weather forecast is predicting warmer temperatures, lower relative humidity and a Red Flag Warning in effect for gusty winds through the weekend.

Solid progress has made holding the perimeter around the North Pelican fire. Infrared mapping shows the current fire size as 1,825 acres and containment holding at 18%. Tree trimming and line construction has been initiated on the snowmobile trail between Cold Springs trailhead and Rock Creek which. Work in that area will increase fire traffic on the Cold Springs Road which remains closed beyond its junction with the 3659 Road.

The Fremont-Winema National Forest Area Closure remains in place. This Order closes portions of the forest around the incident to all vehicle and pedestrian entry. The perimeter of the Area Closure includes all Forest Lands west of Westside Road, east of Pelican Butte Road, north of the Forest Service Road (FSR) 3554, and south of Forest Service Road (FSR) 3519.If traveling on Westside Road or through the Rocky Point area, please be vigilant and drive with caution as emergency traffic vehicles are in the area. When smoke is visible, motorists are encouraged to drive with their headlights on. Please use extreme caution when driving near firefighters and equipment.

The Klamath Basin continues to experience lingering smoke from numerous fires burning in and around south central Oregon and northern California. Current air quality advisories for Klamath County http://www.klamathair.org/. For statewide smoke concerns visit oregonsmoke.blogspot.com Should you have any questions surrounding air quality and related health concerns, please contact the Klamath County Public Health at (541) 882-8846 or visit http://www.klamathcounty.org/depts/publichealth/.