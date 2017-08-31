Naylox Fire Update – PM

August 30, 2017, PM

Naylox Fire Info Line:

Fire crews are making good progress on containment lines at the Naylox Fire; it is holding steady at just over 400 acres and is now at 10% containment. This fire started near hay barns next to Hagelstein Park on Algoma Road the afternoon of August 29, and the cause is still under investigation. A unified command team led by Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) and Klamath County Fire District 1 (KCFD1) is managing this fire.

Crews have completed dozer lines around the north-eastern, eastern, and south-eastern flanks of the fire. Hand crews are tying containment lines in on the north-western and south-western slopes. These slopes are very rocky and steep and crew safety is of the utmost concern for the fire management team. Despite heavy smoke most everywhere in the Klamath Basin, visibility was good enough today that ODF’s aerial resources were able to drop water on the fire most of the day. ODF Incident Commander John Pellissier felt optimistic about their progress, saying, “We hope that our team can hold all of the lines they cut in today, and that tomorrow we will be doing mop-up.”

Evacuation levels along Algoma Road have been reduced to Level 2, Get Set. Algoma Road is closed for emergency personnel and local residents only between Old Fort Road and Highway 97 North. The FS9718 Road remains closed to allow firefighters safe access to their operations. Additionally, a temporary flight restriction is in place within a 3-mile radius of the fire for firefighter safety. A digital version of the fire perimeter map can be viewed here: https://s3-us-west-1.amazonaws.com/publicmaps/keno/map.html

Personnel on the Naylox Fire number 40 today, but additional resources including more equipment and personnel are expected tomorrow. The Klamath County Commissioners and Kingsley Field have pledged support, if needed, to this fire and its continuing operations due to its proximity to many homes. Travelers along Highway 97 North are asked to be vigilant in watching for emergency vehicle traffic and to reduce speeds as necessary. A command post and camp is being established at Hagelstein Park on Algoma Road.

