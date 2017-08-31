The Klamath Fire Prevention Cooperative is hosting it’s 4th Community Safety Fair September 16th, from 10am-1pm, in the Home Depot Parking Lot.

This fair will provide valuable, life saving tips on topics such as fire prevention, playground safety, electrical line caution, camping safety, car accident prevention, DUI education, hunter safety, swimming safety, emergency preparedness, and much more.

This event will also provide free food and drinks.

For more information visit Klamath Fire Prevention Cooperative on Facebook.