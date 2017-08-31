Klamath County Commissioners, Fair Board, Settle Longtime Dispute

In a decision consistent with the direction of the community, the current members of the Klamath County Fair Board and the Klamath County Board of Commissioners came to an agreement that fundamentally settles a dispute dating back at least three iterations of the Board of Commissioners.

“It is passed time that Klamath County put aside it’s differences and settle any disputes that would work to divide our community. Instead, we can now look to the future to restore our great community and work toward fulfilling our true potential.” Said Commissioner Derrick DeGroot. “I would like to commend my colleagues on the board as well as our fantastic leaders on the Fair Board for recognizing that potential and working together in such a positive manner for the benefit of our community”.

“I want to thank both the current Fair Board and members of the former Fair Board for caring so deeply about the fairgrounds that they’ve worked to rectify any discrepancies on the past. In the spirit of moving forward, I’d like to extend an apology on behalf of former county employees and elected officials for things said related to the management of the Fairgrounds. Together, we all now have the opportunity to focus on the future of Klamath County.” Said Commissioner Morris

Questions can be directed to Commissioner DeGroot at 541-883-5100.