KCSD Urges School Bus Safety

Remember: Stop when red lights flash! Reminder for school bus safety for all drivers before the school year starts!

Klamath County School Board Member Jill O’Donnell was

waiting for the morning school bus with her grandchildren

last spring when the unimaginable nearly happened.

“My granddaughter is always in a big hurry to be the first

one on the bus,” O’Donnell said.

As the bus pulled up on the opposite side of the street, it

flashed yellow lights and then red.

“A dump truck and trailer went flying by us, just flying,”

O’Donnell said. Luckily her grandchildren hadn’t stepped

out into the road yet. “If my granddaughter had stepped out,

she would have been struck by that dump truck.”

The experience made O’Donnell fear for her grandchildren’s lives, and the lives of many other

children getting on and off the bus.

The first day of school for KCSD students is Tuesday, Sept. 5. Drivers need to remember the

rules when they see school buses stopped to pick up or drop off children along roads and streets

in Klamath County.

“When yellow lights start flashing, that should be an indication to other motorists there are

children around that could be crossing on the road or at least standing on the roadway,” said

KCSD Transportation Supervisor Shawn Snoozy. “When the lights turn red you have to stop.”

If a motorist passes a bus when the lights are flashing, the fine can cost them $435, according to

the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office.

If you have a disability and need this publication in an alternate format, please contact the Klamath County School District

Superintendent’s office at 541-883-5000.

Bonanza Schools/Brixner Junior High/Chiloquin Elementary/Chiloquin Jr.-Sr. High/Falcon Heights Academy/Ferguson

Elementary/Gearhart Elementary/Gilchrist Schools/Great Basin Home School Center/Henley Elementary/Henley Middle/Henley

High/Keno Elementary/Lost River Jr.-Sr. High/Malin Elementary/Mazama High/Merrill Elementary/Peterson Elementary/Shasta

Elementary/Stearns Elementary

The Oregon Driver Manual (available at this link: http://bit.ly/2vH8uQv) lists these rules for drivers when they see a stopped school bus:

School speed zones also go into effect when school starts next week.

Parents and children:

Klamath County School District bus drivers have been training on how to direct children and educate them on bus safety. Students are supposed to look to the bus driver, who will nod and motion when it is safe to cross the road.

However, with the start of a new school year, the entire experience of riding a bus may be new to students. Students who have ridden the bus before may forget.

“It’s starting school and we have new kids who aren’t familiar with riding the bus,” Snoozy said. “It’s everybody’s responsibility to look out for everybody.”

Snoozy asked parents to remind their children to watch for the bus driver’s signals and look both ways before crossing the road. He also advised they get to the bus stop five minutes early so children aren’t running to catch the bus. And make sure all their belongings are packed away so the children don’t risk dropping something while crossing the street.

“If they do drop something, don’t stop to pick it up. Go tell the driver,” Snoozy advised.

Samantha Tipler, public relations, Klamath County School District

Phone 541-851-8743; Email: tiplers@kcsd.k12.or.us