Jade Creek Fire Near Bly Moving Fast

LAKEVIEW, Ore. – South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership (SCOFMP) is currently responding to a fast-moving wildfire near Bly, Ore. The Jade Creek Fire was reported on Tuesday, August 29, 2017 and is approximately 1000 acres as of the morning of August 31, 2017.

Due to the threat of the Jade Creek Fire the Corral Creek, Dead Horse Creek, Happy Camp, and Clear Springs Campgrounds have been evacuated; as well as hikers to Palisades Rock and Lookout Point. Additional recreational infrastructure and several outbuildings are at risk. No structures have been lost at this time. Multiple agencies have deployed fire resources to the incident and are actively suppressing the blaze with air tankers, helicopters, engines, dozers and hand crews.

The Jade Creek Fire is burning in steep, rocky terrain and is being driven by gusty downslope winds creating challenging conditions for fire crews in the area. Additional resources are being mobilized today and tomorrow to strengthen the suppression efforts. Approximately 130 Firefighters are currently working to protect structures in the area and minimize further spread northeast.

Road travelers on Highway 140 between Bly and Lakeview should be aware of decreased visibility due to smoke, intermittent road closures, and emergency response vehicles in the area. There is going to be a Road and Area Closure Order that may involve all or part of FS Roads 34, 28, 3660, 3428, 047, 3372, and 019 and area South of the Gearhart Wilderness and Coleman Rim areas. Please visit the Fremont-Winema National Forest website for specific closure and additional information at https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/fremont-winema/alerts-notices.

The South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership is an interagency fire management program that provides comprehensive wildland fire service to south central Oregon and northwest Nevada. The partnership strives to achieve a more efficient, effective and integrated interagency fire management program for all participating agencies on the lands administered and protected by each agency.

Participating agencies include: Fremont-Winema National Forest, Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Lakeview District, Sheldon-Hart Mountain National Wildlife Refuge Complex, Klamath Basin Wildlife Refuge Complex, Crater Lake National Park and Klamath-Lake District of the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF).