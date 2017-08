The Klamath Blues Society Presents The 10th Annual Klamath Blues Festival, September 9th, from 12pm-6:30pm, at the Mia & Pia’s Brewery, 13788 Matney Rd.

The event will feature live music, family fun, food and beer, and dancing. All proceeds go to KBS Scholarship Fund. $9.00 each, kids are free, and don’t forget your chairs.

Tickets are available at Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria and A Music Store on Main Street.

For more information visit the Klamath Blues Society on Facebook.