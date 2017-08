Coldwell Banker, Klamath Animal Shelter, and Basin Mediactive are teaming up for the Somebody to Love Event Saturday, September 9th from 10:30am-1:30pm.

This event is for anyone considering adopting a pet. The event will feature shelter tours, adopt a pet meet and greet and play opportunities, adoptions, and a live broadcast.

The Somebody to Love Event will be held at the Klamath Animal Shelter.

For more information visit www.klamathanimalshelter.org, or call 541-884-7387.