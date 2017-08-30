Sky Lakes Medical CEO Selected Statesman of the Year

Oregon Business & Industry has selected Paul Stewart, president and chief executive officer of Sky Lakes Medical Center in Klamath Falls, as 2017 recipient of the Statesman of the Year Award. First awarded in 2001 by Oregon Business Association, which this year merged with Associated Oregon Industries to form Oregon Business & Industry (OBI), the annual award recognizes an Oregon leader for extraordinary achievements in public service, consensus building and forging collaborative solutions to critical issues facing the state.

“This award represents an opportunity to draw attention to the type of public service that builds strong communities and makes Oregon a special place to live,” said Sam Tannahill, Chairman of OBI and Founder of A to Z Wineworks. “For Oregon to reach its full potential, public and private sectors must work together. Paul Stewart has provided an example for other business leaders of how to develop successful alliances.”

Stewart has received numerous awards for his work within the medical community and health care industry, being selected by Becker’s Hospital Review as one of “300 Hospital and Health System Leaders to Know” (2013) and as one of Becker’s “50 Rural Hospital CEO’s to Know” (2015). He also is member of the board of trustees and a former chair of the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems.

Some of Stewart’s greatest contributions have been in the community. In 2015 under Stewart’s leadership, Sky Lakes made a commitment to the community of Klamath Falls to spend $1.5 million over the next four years working with civic and government groups to develop trails, parks, green spaces, and provide educational services to the public. Sky Lakes also contributed $600,000 toward a municipal health initiative that seeks to secure international recognition for the Klamath Falls region as a “Blue Zone” community. Additionally, Stewart and Sky Lakes have been deeply involved in Klamath Works, a collaboration of businesses, charities, faith-based organizations and charities that seeks to help those in need by providing addiction treatment, health counseling and homelessness resources.

These community contributions are why OBI chose Stewart as 2017 Statesman of the Year. OBI is proud to honor Mr. Stewart as a local leader who has leveraged resources within his community to address problems in creative and collaborative ways. “As the CEO of a business that is vital to his community, Paul Stewart has helped forge innovative public-private partnerships to improve the Klamath region. Paul Stewart embodies the type of statesman-like leadership that connects all Oregonians,” said Scott Bolton, Statesman Dinner Event Chair for OBI and Senior Vice President for Pacific Power.

The Statesman of the Year Award will be presented to Stewart at the annual Statesman Dinner, to be held October 10 at the Oregon Convention Center. Susan O’Malley, the first female President of a major U.S. professional sports franchise, will be the Keynote Speaker. Additional information on tickets is available at http://business.oregonbusinessindustry.com/events/details/2017-obi-statesman-dinner-33.