Oregon State Baseball Fall School on the Horizon

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State baseball team will host a series of baseball school sessions for high school-aged players in September, October and November at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field and other OSU facilities.

The sessions, which total 12 overall, are scheduled to run every Tuesday and Thursday from Sept. 26 to Nov. 1. Each session costs $15 per player; if signed up for all 12 sessions up front, the cost is $165.

Players who bring a friend can also save money; the two would cost $25 per session attended.

No early registration is required but interested players are encouraged to email jake.rodriguez@oregonstate.edu (Jake Rodriguez) or call 916-753-9292. Each session is scheduled to run from 6-8 p.m.

Each session is run by current Oregon State coaches and players. The Focus in the clinics will be on offense, defense, baserunning and modified hustle scrimmages

Participants are asked to bring their own baseball equipment for use during each session.

