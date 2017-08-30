North Pelican Fire Up to 1725 Acres

Infared mapping yesterday provided an updated fire perimeter and acerage of 1,725 with containment remaining at 18%. Crews saw a slight decrease in fire movement today due to heavy area smoke; which shades the area, reducing fire activity. Emphasis remains on strengthening the perimeter and widening containment lines. Due to several new fire starts overnight in the south central Oregon area, including the Jade Creek fire near Corral Creek in Bly, the Nalox near Algoma Ridge, aeiral suppression resources continue to be limited. The forecast calls for mostly favorable conditions during the day, with temperatures in the low 80’s and relative humidity around 15%.

The Fremont-Winema National Forest Area Closure remains in place. This Order closes portions of the forest around the incident to all vehicle and pedestrian entry. The perimeter of the Area Closure includes all Forest Lands west of Westside Road, east of Pelican Butte Road, north of the Forest Service Road (FSR) 3554, and south of Forest Service Road (FSR) 3519. If traveling on Westside Road or through the Rocky Point area, please be vigilant and drive with caution as emergency traffic vehicles are in the area. When smoke is visible, motorists are encouraged to drive with their headlights on. Please use extreme caution when driving near firefighters and equipment.

Numerous fires burning in and around south central Oregon and Northern California are adding to the amount of smoke that is being experienced by residents throughout the Klamath Basin. Current air quality advisories for Klamath County http://www.klamathair.org/. For statewide smoke concerns visit oregonsmoke.blogspot.com. Should you have any questions surrounding air quality and related health concerns, please contact the Klamath County Public Health at (541) 882-8846 or visit; http://www.klamathcounty.org/depts/publichealth/.