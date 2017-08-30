Nalox Fire North Of Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The Nalox fire started at approximately 4:15pm, August 29, near the intersection of Algoma Road and Highway 97 North. The fire is now estimated at over 300 acres and has 2% containment. The fire is currently being managed by a unified command team led by Klamath County Fire District 1 (KCFD1) and the Oregon Department of Forestry. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire is active and moving in a predominately eastward direction above Hagelstein Park. Algoma Road has been closed between Old Fort Road and Highway 97 North. Along with this closure, five residences were put in Level 3, Go, evacuation status. The management team is evaluating the need for additional evacuations and will utilize Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Deputies to make notifications, as necessary.

Firefighters, comprised of 60 personnel representing KCFD1, Oregon Department of Forestry, USFS Fremont-Winema, KCFD4, Chiloquin Fire, and Kingsley Fire, will continue to aggressively work at containing the fire with dozer line on all its fronts through the night. Additional resources have been ordered and management expects more support, including a Type 3 incident overhead team, to assist with future operations.

Travelers in the vicinity of this fire along Highway 97 North are asked to be vigilant in watching for emergency vehicle traffic and to reduce speeds as necessary. A temporary command post has been established near Hagelstein Park on Algoma Road.