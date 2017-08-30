Naylox Fire North of KF at 400 Acres

From Klamath County Emergency Management:

The Naylox Fire, which started the afternoon of August 29, is estimated at 400 acres and 5% containment has been achieved. The fire is burning along the hillside above Hagelstein Park, which is 10 miles north of Klamath Falls. The fire originated near some hay barns at the intersection of Algoma Road and Highway 97 North; the cause of the fire is still under investigation. A unified command team led by Klamath County Fire District 1 (KCFD1) and the Oregon Department of Forestry is managing this fire.

The fire thus far has moved in a predominately eastward direction above Hagelstein Park. Variable winds, low humidities, and increasing temperatures will combine today, and the rest of this week, to cause increased fire activity. Crews working last night completed dozer containment lines along the eastern edge of the fire. Crews today, comprised of 40 personnel from KCFD1, Oregon Department of Forestry, USFS Fremont-Winema, KCFD4, Chiloquin Fire, and Kingsley Fire, will continue working on dozer lines to the south, west, and north of the fire. These crews will also begin constructing contingency containment lines. Where feasible, and if visibility permits, water and retardant dropped by aerial resources will be used today, mostly on the northern flank of the fire.

Algoma Road has been closed between Old Fort Road and Highway 97 North. Along with this closure, five residences and the campground at Hagelstein Park were put in Level 3, Go, evacuation status, and one residence has been put in Level 2, Get Set, status. Additionally, the FS9718 Road has been closed to allow firefighters safe access to their operations.

Residents county-wide who live in and near the Wildland-Urban Interface are encouraged to review evacuation levels and associated actions on the Ready, Set, Go Wildfire Evac flyer. Klamath County Emergency Management would also like to remind the public that an emergency alert system is available. Directions for signing up for the notifications are available on the Mass Comm flyer, or you can call that office at 541-851-3741.

Travelers along Highway 97 North are asked to be vigilant in watching for emergency vehicle traffic and to reduce speeds as necessary. A temporary command post has been established at Hagelstein Park on Algoma Road.

Ready Set Go Wildfire Evac

EM Mass Communications