Lady Owls Drop Exhibition Thriller

PORTLAND, Ore. – In what may have been one of the most exciting exhibitions games in recent memory, NCAA DII Concordia held down Oregon Tech in a five set thriller 3-2, (25-19, 21-25, 21-25, 27-25, 15-10) Monday night at LCEF Court.

The Cavaliers came out strong winning the first set 25-19, but the Owls of Oregon Tech bounced back to take a two set to one advantage with back-to-back 25-21 wins.

The fourth set was a wild one with OIT taking an early 10-6 lead. A Waverly Green ace gave the Owls a 14-8 lead, but back came CU, eventually tying the set at 18-18. The two teams battled back and forth, including ties at 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, and 25 until Concordia was able to win the final two points to capture the crucial set 27-25.

In the final set, after a 9-9 tie, CU went on a 6-1 run to with the set 15-10 and the match 3-2.

Chase Bohman had a game high 17 kills to lead the Owls in the tough loss.

Oregon Tech will now prepare for its home and Cascade Conference openers this Friday at 7:00 pm and Saturday at 5:00 pm against CCC perennial powerhouses College of Idaho and Eastern Oregon respectively at Danny Miles Court.

Because of construction on the Oregon Tech campus fans coming to Friday and Saturday’s games are encouraged to park on the north side of Campus on Danny Miles Way, next to the track and behind the Library.