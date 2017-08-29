Tuesday North Pelican Update

Fire conditions remain as last mapped on August 24 at 1,525 acres and 18% containment. Hot and dry conditions persist, continuing to dry out brush, grass, and trees following last week’s rains. The fire remains predominately active, creeping within the northern slope of the fire. With the assistance of aircraft strategically dropping water, firefighters made great progress extending current fire lines further to the west on both the north and south sides. Construction of lines on the northern and southern perimeters continues to be the primary focus. Scouting has begun to utilize the snowmobile trail down to Forest Service Road 350 as a future containment line to the north. While firefighters in the west are approaching area’s which are deemed unsafe for ground personnel, fire officials are continuing to monitor the western perimeter by air.

Smoke has settled back into the Klamath Basin this morning and is expected to continue through tomorrow. The nearby Blanket Creek Fire, which is being managed by the team in place for the High Cascades Complex, can be seen at times from the Agency Lake and Fort Klamath areas. That fire and numerous others burning around Ssouth Central Oregon and Northern California are adding to the amount of smoke that is being experienced by residents throughout the Klamath Basin Current air quality advisories for Klamath County http://www.klamathair.org/. For statewide smoke concerns visit oregonsmoke.blogspot.com. Should you have any questions surrounding air quality and related health concerns, please contact the Klamath County Public Health at (541) 882-8846 or visit; http://www.klamathcounty.org/depts/publichealth/.

The Fremont-Winema National Forest Area Closure remains in place. This Order closes portions of the forest around the incident to all vehicle and pedestrian entry. The perimeter of the Area Closure includes all Forest Lands west of Westside Road, east of Pelican Butte Road, north of the 3554 Road, and south of 3519 Road. If traveling on Westside Road or through the Rocky Point area, please be vigilant and drive with caution as emergency traffic vehicles are in the area. When smoke is visible, motorists are encouraged to drive with their headlights on. Please use extreme caution when driving near firefighters and equipment.