Tuesday Air Quality: Unhealthy Range

The Air Quality outlook for today Tuesday, August 29, 2017 8:00 am to 8:00 am Wednesday August 30, 2017.

Today is expected to be in the unhealthy for sensitive groups and unhealthy for all range. The Weather Service is forecasting southeast winds until 2:00 pm and then southwest winds today on into the evening and early morning hours tomorrow.

The southeast winds may help in removing some smoke thought out the day, however the southwest winds forecasted at approximately 7:00 pm tonight, may bring the smoke right back in. Due to the forecasted southwest winds it is likely that the air quality will stay in the unhealthy for sensitive groups and unhealthy for all range for most of Klamath County, Rocky Point, and Chiloquin and Fort Klamath areas. The smoke will be coming in from the Miller Complex fire that is south of the Klamath Basin and the High Cascades Complex near Crater Lake, and the North Pelican fire in Rocky Point.

Unhealthy air quality means everyone can be affected. Individuals with lung diseases, such as asthma and/or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, should follow their health care provider’s advice about prevention and treatment of symptoms. When smoke levels are high enough, even healthy people may experience symptoms. Remember, local smoke levels can rise and fall rapidly, depending on weather factors including wind direction. Anyone can conduct a visual assessment of smoke levels. To learn how to use visibility to measure risk of health effects: http://www.oregon.gov/deq/aq/Pages/Wildfires-Visibility.aspx

Sensitive groups should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion. Consider moving activities indoors and/or reschedule events. Klamath County Public Health recommends that everyone reduce all prolonged or heavy exertion taking place both indoors and outdoors. For individuals who are unable to stay indoors, it is advised to take regular breaks from all activities.

Weather conditions and smoke levels can vary dramatically during wildfires, not only from one day to the next but also on an hourly basis. Smoke may impact one portion of a community but not necessarily another in close vicinity.

If citizens have additional questions or concerns, they can contact Klamath County Public Health for the latest threats to health conditions from smoke.