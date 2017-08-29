The Astros and Rangers Game Moved to Tropicana Field Due to Hurricane Harvey

ST. PETERSBURG, Flordia – Major League Baseball announced on Monday that the Astros’ upcoming home series vs. the Rangers has been relocated to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, home of the Rays.

The Astros will be considered the home team and will bat last, and the games will have a first pitch slated for 4:10 p.m. on Tuesday. No determination has been made regarding the Astros’ scheduled weekend series in Houston vs. the Mets.

MLB and the Major League Baseball Players Association also announced that the parties will jointly donate $1 million to various relief efforts for the damage throughout the state of Texas created by Hurricane Harvey, including to the American Red Cross.