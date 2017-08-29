Oregon Tech Men’s Soccer Opens 2017 Season with 4-0 Win

TAHOE VISTA, Calif. – The Oregon Tech Men’s Soccer Team opened the 2017 season with a 4-0 victory over Sierra Nevada Friday afternoon at North Tahoe Regional Park.

Joey Driessen got the hooters on the scoreboard in the 21st minute taking a pass from Benito Torres-Mata and scoring the Owls first goal of the season past a diving Keeper.

Ian Tarnovsky made it 2-0 Owls scoring in the 38th minute off a nice flick from Trinidad Flores.

After the halftime break Tech continued its offensive explosion scoring on goals by Colton Grytness and Leonardo Alonzo.

For the game Tech had a huge 23-6 advantage in shots and a 16-3 edge in shots on goal.

Head Coach Matt Munhall “We played a good game and it was great to start the season with a clean sheet. Now the focus is turned onto Chico state tomorrow.”

Tech will take its 1-0 record to Chico, California on Saturday for a match-up with the Wildcats of Chico State at 7:00 pm. The Owls will then return home for their home opener on Sunday September 3 at 2:00 pm against Bethesda University.