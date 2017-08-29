Home Improvement Program – City of Klamath Falls

The goal of this program is to incentivize the improvement of housing facades in neighborhoods thereby improving property values and community aesthetics.

The city will solicit property owners to improve residential properties. The City anticipates two funding cycles, one for Fall 2017 and one for Spring 2018.

The program is structured as a 50/50 matching grant up to $250.00 for exterior home improvements.

The deadline for the Fall 2017 cycle is August 31st at 5:00 PM. For more information contact the City of Klamath Falls at 541-883-5316 or visit www.klamathfalls.city.