Family Seeks Help Finding Missing Grandmother

jasper
2017/08/03
By: Claire Beverly (mybasin.com)

 

Klamath Falls, Ore. – You are asked to be on the lookout for a missing Klamath Falls woman. Ouida Tee Cundiff and her dog have been missing since 10am Tuesday. Her family says Cundiff suffers from dementia and is easily disoriented. In the last week she has mentioned wanting to travel to California, Nevada, and Mississippi. She’s driving a silver 2014 Mazda CX5 4 door with Oregon license plate 940HJK. Her family says she left without a phone or credit cards so they have no way to track her. If you have information please call police. 


  • Marilyn Woodard Zuest

    Hope the lady has been found by now. Dementia is such a sad disease, There comes a time when loved ones need to have their vehicle taken from them. Too many bad people out their who would take advantage of someone like this. God Bless her hoping she is safely home by now.




