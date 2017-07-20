Officials release cause of Highway 97 Fire

Klamath County Fire District No. 1 Craig Andresen says Tuesday’s fire on Highway 97 at Wocus Road was caused by debris from a blown fuse on a power pole.

The blaze scorched more than 27 acres of land, forcing the evacuation of several homes and businesses. A fast response from a number of local fire fighting agencies prevented damage to any structures. The fire was declared contained Wednesday, but fire crews spent a couple of days on the scene of the fire watching for possible flare ups.

(Note: Story corrected to indicate the correct day of the week that the fire occurred.)