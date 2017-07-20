Officials release cause of Highway 97 Fire

  • Home > 
A fire near the Highway 97 scales, south of Wocus Rd, scorched about 40 acres of land Monday afternoon. The cause of the fire is under investigation. (Photo: Jennifer and Sash Watt)
2017/07/20

 

Klamath County Fire District No. 1 Craig Andresen says Tuesday’s fire on Highway 97 at Wocus Road was caused by debris from a blown fuse on a power pole. 

The blaze scorched more than 27 acres of land, forcing the evacuation of several homes and businesses. A fast response from a number of local fire fighting agencies prevented damage to any structures. The fire was declared contained Wednesday, but fire crews spent a couple of days on the scene of the fire watching for possible flare ups.

(Note: Story corrected to indicate the correct day of the week that the fire occurred.)


  • Rio97621 .

    That explains why many nearby were without power when the fire started.




