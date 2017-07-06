Klamath County teacher arrested for misconduct

Oregon State Police in Klamath Falls have arrested a Lost River High School teacher in connection with alleged relationship he had with a former student.

Troopers say they learned about the relationship on May 23, 2017. Jeffrey Vincent, 35, had allegedly started a romantic relationship with a girl while she was a student at the school. Police say the girl was 18 years old when the consensual sexual relationship began.

According to a press release, investigators developed enough information as they looked into the relationship that a warrant was issued for Vincent’s arrest.

“While the relationship reportedly occurred when the student was 18 years of age,” said District Attorney Eve Costello in a press release, “the relationship nevertheless involved a violation of public trust and abuse of authority. The justice system has thus registered the appropriate criminal charges.”

On July 6, 2017, Vincent was taken into custody by Oregon State Police and lodged at the Klamath County Jail on two counts of Official Misconduct in the First Degree, two counts of Coercion, and one count of Tampering with a Witness.

Klamath County School District placed Vincent on Administrative Leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The District Attorney’s office says Vincent will be arraigned on the charges on July 7th, 2017.