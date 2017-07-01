One dead in Highway 97 collision

By: Jenna Kochenauer
One person died, two others were injured in a head-on crash on Highway 97 near Chiloquin Friday afternoon.
According to Oregon State Police Troopers, the wreck was reported at 3:05 p.m. near milepost 259, along the Upper Klamath Lake.
Troopers say a 1992 Ford Tempo, operated by Gregory John Guidi, age 63, of Klamath Falls was traveling northbound on Highway 97 when it veered into the southbound lane of travel. The Ford collided head-on with a 2015 Dodge Ram 1500, driven by Robert L. Hougen, age 51, and passenger Phyllis N. HOUGEN, age 53, of Chiloquin.
Guidi died at the scene. Robert and Phyllis Hougen were taken by ambulance to Sky Lakes Medical Center with serious injuries.
Troopers say safety restraints were not being used, though drugs and alcohol are not believe to have played a role in the crash.
OSP was assisted by Chiloquin Fire Department, Klamath Fire District 1, and Oregon Department of Transportation. The the accident closed the highway for nearly 4 hours.