One dead in head-on accident on Highway 230

By: Jenna Kochenauer
A head-on accident on Highway 230 near Diamond Lake claimed the life of an Eagle Point man, Friday.
Oregon State Troopers say the accident happened near Milepost 22 when a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado pulling a utility trailer eastbound veered into oncoming traffic colliding with another car. The driver in the other car, 56-year old William Hunter Houff from Idaho Falls, died at the scene. A passenger, 54-year old Lisa Carr from Idaho Falls, was taken to River Bend Hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries. The driver of the truck, 49-year old Mark Andrew Root from Eagle Point, was also life flighted to Bend Hospital with serious injuries.
Troopers say safety restraints were not being used, and there’s no evidence that drugs or alcohol were a factor in the wreck.
OSP was assisted by Central Point PD, Grants Pass PD, Douglas County SO, Oregon Department of Transportation, Douglas County Fire District 2, AirLink and ReachAir.