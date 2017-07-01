Infant dies in 2-car accident on Highway 97

By: Jenna Kochenauer
A 9-month old infant died in a 2-car accident on Highway 97 in Jefferson County Friday evening.
Oregon State Police say the collision happened just before 5:00 p.m. when a 2012 Ford Escape tried making a left turn onto Culver Highway Junction near milepost 105. The car turned in front of a 2015 Ford F750. The driver of the truck swerved to avoid hitting the car, but struck the vehicle’s passenger side. Both vehicles went off the road, with the Escape rolling onto its side.
The 9-month old child was a passenger in the Escape, and died at the scene. The driver of the Escape, 26-year old Brandon Saw from Culver, was air lifted to St. Charles Medical Center in Redmond. The 41-year old Redmond man driving the truck was not hurt.
Investigators do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the wreck.