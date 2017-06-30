Farmers Market Saturday In Downtown Klamath Falls

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore - This Saturday and every Saturday until mid October is the Klamath Falls Farmers Market. You’ll find local produce, honey, pastries, pretzels, all kinds of bread, plus music, artisans and kids crafts each weekend.
Doreen Chase with the Market said they’ll usually have a food truck every Saturday for you to purchase hot food. Ms. Chase also wants to remind folks to bring cash if at all possible as some but not all vendors take credit/debit cards.
Oregon Trail/EBT and WIC are accepted.
Ms. Chase also said no matter what the weather they’ll be there. Rain, snow, sleet, hail – every Saturday now till October 14th.
They are still looking for volunteers to help set up and break down so if you’re interested visit klamathmarket.wildapricot.org.
You can also call them at 541-273-1102; email them at: charlie@klamathfallsfarmersmarket.org or stop by and see them this Saturday.
Saturdays 9am-1:30pm now through October Downtown Klamath Falls 9th and Main.