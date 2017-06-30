Seth Cunningham Sentenced To Life On Each Charge

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Eve Costello, Klamath County DA has just released a statement on the sentencing of Klamath Falls resident, Seth Cunningham:
On November 13, 2014 Mr. Cunningham shot and killed Mr. Tyler Nelson while Mr. Nelson was walking down the O C & E trail. Mr. Cunningham told a companion immediately prior to doing so that he just wanted to see if he could commit a murder. Mr. Cunningham unloaded the .22 Ruger in committing the murder. The witness, Mr. Tyler Patrick did not come forward immediately as Mr. Cunningham had threatened to kill him. Given what Mr. Patrick witnessed, his fear was understandable. Eventually a woman came forward indicating she had overheard some kids discussing the murder, as a result law enforcement contact Mr. Patrick and he came forward with what he had witnessed. More investigation uncovered numerous other witnesses who indicated that Mr. Cunningham had told them he committed the murder. By this time, Mr. Cunningham was in custody on another random murder.
On December 28, 2015 at a party which Mr. Cunningham and Mr. Aaron Andrews were attending, both were dancing to music. Mr. Andrews and Mr. Cunningham bumped into each other and as a result exchanged verbal aggressions and glares. After the altercation, Mr. Cunningham was observed with a hand gun in his waistband and heard to say “I’m going to do it” multiple times. In the early morning hours, Mr. Andrews stepped outside to relieve himself and was followed by Mr. Cunningham. Three shots were heard, when people went outside to see what happened they observed Mr. Andrews face down in the snow.
Mr. Cunningham made admissions to numerous witnesses including family members immediately after the incident. When confronted by law enforcement, he initially denied involvement then admitted claiming self-defense. Mr. Andrews was shot once in the face and twice in the back. Mr. Cunningham’s statements at the party combined with the physical evidence made self-defense impossible.
Through settlement negotiations, Mr. Cunningham pled to both murders. He was sentenced to life on each charge with the possibility of petitioning the parole board at forty years. The victims’ families agreed to this sentence because it does constitute life in prison and they would like to avoid heightening their pain by revisiting the horrific details surrounding the loss of their loved ones. They understand the State will contact them in forty years to ask for their input on any consideration of parole and that the presumption is life in prison.
I would like to commend the dedication of law enforcement in investigation both of these homicides and bringing closure and some degree of relief to the families of the victims. I especially want to thank Klamath City Police Officer Donnie Miller for his continued contact with the relatives of the victims and his understanding and compassion toward them.
The Deputy District Attorneys who prosecuted these cases, Dave Schutt, Mike Swanson and Sarah Holloway have spent countless hours preparing for trials and deserve commendation for their dedication to justice.
Senseless acts of violence such as committed by Mr. Seth Cunningham are rare and shall not be tolerated. The Klamath County District Attorney’s office will prosecute any such actions to the full extent of the law.
Klamath County is a beautiful community with dedicated and active citizens who see this as a safe place to raise their families. We at the Klamath County District Attorney’s office intend to protect that lifestyle.
In service,
Eve Costello
Klamath County District Attorney